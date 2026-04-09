Jason Statham returns to sea, maims boatload of human traffickers in Mutiny trailer

Statham hops aboard a cargo ship with a machine gun in one hand and a harpoon in the other, in Mutiny, opening August 21.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  April 9, 2026 | 2:18pm
Photo credit: Dan Smith (Lionsgate)
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Jason Statham returns to sea, maims boatload of human traffickers in Mutiny trailer

As Herman Melville once wrote, “Whenever I find myself involuntarily pausing before coffin warehouses, and bringing up the rear of every funeral I meet; and especially whenever my hypos get such an upper hand of me, that it requires a strong moral principle to prevent me from deliberately stepping into the street, and methodically knocking people’s hats off—then, I account it high time to get to sea as soon as I can.” Though he was writing from the perspective of Moby Dick‘s narrator Ishmael, we like to think Melville had Jason Statham in mind. After fighting off two Megs, Stathem is once again methodically knocking people’s hats off, meaning it’s high time he returned to sea. Thanks to the director of Plane, he’s found his excuse: Human traffickers. 

Mutiny, the new thriller from Lionsgate, opens this August, and, like Ishmael, it sees Statham obsessing over the tools of oceanic slaughter. But instead of hunting for blubber and one monomaniac whaler’s lost leg, Statham, playing Cole Reed, wants revenge for being framed for the murder of his billionaire boss, a crime he witnessed and will receive satisfaction for. Stowing away on a cargo ship, Reed shoots, hooks, and harpoons his way through a human trafficking conspiracy and the bastards who are presumably responsible. Here’s the trailer: 

Mutiny opens in theaters on August 21.

 
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