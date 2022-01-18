Jawbreaker gave fans an unexpected reunion in 2017 at Riot Fest, and promised new music in 2018 (that we still haven’t gotten). As we await a potential Jawbreaker record, the band has announced a 25th anniversary tour for its last album, 1995's Dear You. Yes, it’s been over 25 years since 1995 , but as the band joked in a statement, “the last two years don’t count.”



Getting to see Jawbreaker live is great enough news, but the upcoming tour’s openers make it even better. Built To Spill, Descendents, Jawbox, Face to Face, Best Coast, Team Dresch, and The Linda Lindas are all accompanying Jawbreaker on tour.



Some of the shows will also feature sets by comedians, including Chris Gethard— who is all set to open the New York City shows.

It’s a short tour that makes stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, and New York City. Tickets are bound to sell out very quickly, but those in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York get two shows, so there are slightly more opportunities to get tickets.



Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10am local time. There’s a presale for Citibank card holders on Wednesday, January 19 at 10am ET until January 20 at 10 p.m. local time.

Jawbreaker 2022 tour dates

March 18, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

March 19, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

March 24, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

March 25, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

April 1, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

April 7, 2022- Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

April 13, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

April 14, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

April 27, 2022 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

April 28, 2022 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

