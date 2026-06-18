Jay Leno pops up again to suggest it's commercials that are really killing late night
Leno also tossed a fun little firebomb into people's brains by stating "Joe Rogan is the new Johnny Carson."Jay Leno, Photo: James Stack/NBC
Last year, Jay Leno caught some flack for, basically, being Jay Leno: Popping up in an interview—which, unfortunately for Leno, wound up coming out shortly after it was announced that Stephen Colbert was getting shitcanned at CBS—to say that the real problem with modern late night comedy was that it was just too dang political. “Why shoot for half an audience?” Leno asked, catching critiques from various comedy fans (including John Oliver, who memorably quipped, “I’m going to take a hard pass on taking comedic advice from Jay Leno”) for sticking to the middle of the road, in all defiance of what we assume are the strict safety rules of Jay’s Garage.
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