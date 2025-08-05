John Oliver roundly mocks Jay Leno's Late Show opinion
"I’m going to take a hard pass on taking comedic advice from Jay Leno."Image: HBO/Screenshot: Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation And Institute
With the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last month, the conversation around late-night talk shows has turned especially existential. Whether the show was really cancelled for budget reasons or whether it was done to appease the president ahead of a corporate merger (or perhaps a bit of both), it seems like everyone in the industry has offered an opinion. Jay Leno of course offered one, and of course it annoyed a great many people. During an interview with, uh, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation And Institute, Leno opined that getting too political in late night wasn’t worth it, saying “Why shoot for half an audience? Why not try to get the whole? I like to bring people into the big picture. I don’t understand why you would alienate one particular group.”