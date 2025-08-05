John Oliver roundly mocks Jay Leno's Late Show opinion

With the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last month, the conversation around late-night talk shows has turned especially existential. Whether the show was really cancelled for budget reasons or whether it was done to appease the president ahead of a corporate merger (or perhaps a bit of both), it seems like everyone in the industry has offered an opinion. Jay Leno of course offered one, and of course it annoyed a great many people. During an interview with, uh, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation And Institute, Leno opined that getting too political in late night wasn’t worth it, saying “Why shoot for half an audience? Why not try to get the whole? I like to bring people into the big picture. I don’t understand why you would alienate one particular group.”

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published today, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver was asked about Leno’s comments, immediately responding, “I’m going to take a hard pass on taking comedic advice from Jay Leno.” Pretty good burn, but Oliver has a lot more to say about Leno’s thoughts. “Who thinks that way? Executives? Comedy can’t be for everyone. It’s inherently subjective. So, yeah, when you do stand-up, some people try to play to a broader audience, which is completely legitimate. Others decide not to, which is equally legitimate. I guess I don’t think it’s a question of what you should do because I don’t think comedy is prescriptive in that way. It’s just what people want.”

Oliver’s show is somewhat of an outlier in this conversation; Last Week Tonight is political, at least in the sense that it’s issues-based, but it also airs on premium cable, meaning “we have no pressures from advertisers.” But Oliver also rejects the suggestion that discussing political issues should alienate half a potential audience. “I think our show clearly comes from a point of view, but most of those long stories we do are not party political. They’re about systemic issues,” Oliver continues. “Our last few shows were about gang databases, AI slop, juvenile justice, med spas, air traffic control. I’m not saying that these don’t have a point of view in them. Of course they do. But I hope a lot of them actually reach across people’s political persuasions. You want people to at least be able to agree on the problem, even if you disagree on what the solution to it is.” We may still have a way to go before we can agree on what the problem is.