Jeff Tweedy made his own New York Times crossword
The Wilco leader wrote the paper’s May bonus puzzle, with clue nods to Bill Callahan, guitars, and Queens College graduates.Photo by Emilio Herce
Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has added a new skill to his resumé this week: New York Times crossword puzzle writer. The bonus May puzzle, titled “My Life Was Saved by Rock ‘N’ Roll” in an apparent homage to the Velvet Underground, is a celebration of Tweedy’s encyclopedic musical knowledge. Clues include “Name on Bill Callahan records until 2007,” “The low one is typically missing from Keith Richards’s guitar,” and “____ mater (Queens College, for Paul Simon and Carole King.)”
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