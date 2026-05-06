Jeff Tweedy made his own New York Times crossword

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has added a new skill to his resumé this week: New York Times crossword puzzle writer. The bonus May puzzle, titled “My Life Was Saved by Rock ‘N’ Roll” in an apparent homage to the Velvet Underground, is a celebration of Tweedy’s encyclopedic musical knowledge. Clues include “Name on Bill Callahan records until 2007,” “The low one is typically missing from Keith Richards’s guitar,” and “____ mater (Queens College, for Paul Simon and Carole King.)”

Tweedy, a known crossword aficionado, gave more detail about the crossword on his Substack, Starship Casual: “I’m a pretty massive crossword puzzle nut, and I have been for a very very long time.” He continued, “As an addict, you have to remind yourself that you’re still an addict, even when you [sic] aren’t doing things that are terrible for you. Crossword puzzles are a pretty benign outlet for an addictive tendency, in my opinion.”

In a recent interview with NYT Crossword Puzzle editor Christina Iverson, a bedraggled-looking Tweedy said, “I think that putting a song together and finding the right word to express what you want to say succinctly or with clarity, that can feel like putting a puzzle together sometimes.” He noted, though, “the difference is there’s no right answer for a song. And there definitely is one for a crossword puzzle.” Three of the NYT’s Great American Songwriters—Carole King, Diane Warren, and The Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt—also wrote Bonus Mini crosswords for the paper this week. But, because he’s a real ball-knower, Tweedy went straight to the big leagues.

If you have a NYT Games subscription or a generous family member who doesn’t care enough about Twilight Override to play it themselves, you can try your hand at the game here.