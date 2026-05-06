Jeff Tweedy made his own New York Times crossword

The Wilco leader wrote the paper’s May bonus puzzle, with clue nods to Bill Callahan, guitars, and Queens College graduates.

By Miranda Wollen  |  May 6, 2026 | 3:55pm
Photo by Emilio Herce
Music News Jeff Tweedy
Jeff Tweedy made his own New York Times crossword

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has added a new skill to his resumé this week: New York Times crossword puzzle writer. The bonus May puzzle, titled “My Life Was Saved by Rock ‘N’ Roll” in an apparent homage to the Velvet Underground, is a celebration of Tweedy’s encyclopedic musical knowledge. Clues include “Name on Bill Callahan records until 2007,” “The low one is typically missing from Keith Richards’s guitar,” and “____ mater (Queens College, for Paul Simon and Carole King.)”

Tweedy, a known crossword aficionado, gave more detail about the crossword on his Substack, Starship Casual: “I’m a pretty massive crossword puzzle nut, and I have been for a very very long time.” He continued, “As an addict, you have to remind yourself that you’re still an addict, even when you [sic] aren’t doing things that are terrible for you. Crossword puzzles are a pretty benign outlet for an addictive tendency, in my opinion.”

In a recent interview with NYT Crossword Puzzle editor Christina Iverson, a bedraggled-looking Tweedy said, “I think that putting a song together and finding the right word to express what you want to say succinctly or with clarity, that can feel like putting a puzzle together sometimes.” He noted, though, “the difference is there’s no right answer for a song. And there definitely is one for a crossword puzzle.” Three of the NYT’s Great American Songwriters—Carole King, Diane Warren, and The Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt—also wrote Bonus Mini crosswords for the paper this week. But, because he’s a real ball-knower, Tweedy went straight to the big leagues.

If you have a NYT Games subscription or a generous family member who doesn’t care enough about Twilight Override to play it themselves, you can try your hand at the game here.

 
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