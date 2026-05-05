It's no mirage, it looks like Kash Patel plagiarized "Sabotage" for FBI slopaganda
The embattled FBI director posted some AI slop to promote the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and it looks like his AI swiped some shots from the Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" video to do it.Screenshot: YouTube/X
Let’s set it straight, this Watergate, NPR released a report today accusing FBI director and world’s best blinker Kash Patel of using AI to plagiarize the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” video for FBI propaganda. Yesterday morning, the embattled FBI director, fresh off suing The Atlantic for reporting on his alleged on-the-job drinking problem, posted a video on X, the Everything App, of clips of men and women doing FBI stuff, as uncredited news reports discuss the FBI’s successes in fraud cases and the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” plays over the soundtrack. But in addition to the supposedly unlicensed use of the Beastie Boys’ music, the clip also features images that appear pulled directly from the “Sabotage” video.
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