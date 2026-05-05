It's no mirage, it looks like Kash Patel plagiarized "Sabotage" for FBI slopaganda

Let’s set it straight, this Watergate, NPR released a report today accusing FBI director and world’s best blinker Kash Patel of using AI to plagiarize the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” video for FBI propaganda. Yesterday morning, the embattled FBI director, fresh off suing The Atlantic for reporting on his alleged on-the-job drinking problem, posted a video on X, the Everything App, of clips of men and women doing FBI stuff, as uncredited news reports discuss the FBI’s successes in fraud cases and the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” plays over the soundtrack. But in addition to the supposedly unlicensed use of the Beastie Boys’ music, the clip also features images that appear pulled directly from the “Sabotage” video.

“With President Trump’s leadership, this @FBI and our interagency partners are conducting massive fraud takedowns coast to coast—and we’re not stopping,” Patel captioned the tweet, perhaps missing the irony of calling out fraud while pretty blatantly plagiarizing someone else’s work.

Seriously, it’s no mirage, it’s “Sabotage.” NPR included a side-by-side video of the FBI’s “Sabotage” and Beastie Boys’, which can be found here, showcasing at least six instances where the FBI pulled shots directly from the Spike Jonze-directed music video. Though the outlet had a researcher from Bellingcat analyze the video—they confirm it’s “highly likely” that the video is AI because “you can even see some AI errors”—it’s not entirely necessary. One look at the post would lead anyone with a working knowledge of the music video to the same conclusion.

But claims of plagiarism are unlikely to do anything, seeing as Congress has taken its hands off the wheel when it comes to the administration. Even Patel, who’s been dragged through the press for using government jets to fly his country-singing girlfriend to wrestling matches and to party with the men’s Olympic hockey team, is unlikely to care. It’s another example of the memetic warfare the White House has used to “flood the zone with shit” and start so many fires that no one has the energy to put out. Earlier this year, Sabrina Carpenter got into a weird and very mature fight with the U.S. government over its use of her music for anti-immigrant propaganda. Months later, the President posted a video of himself driving a jet and dumping diarrhea on New York City, set to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone.” Great reality we’ve got ourselves here.