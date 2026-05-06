Ted Turner, media mogul and founder of CNN, dies at 87 Turner was also responsible for Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, and the United Nations Foundation.

Ted Turner, the media mogul perhaps best known for founding CNN, has died, according to CNN. The outlet reports that Turner died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. He was 87 years old.

Born in Ohio and spending much of his life in Atlanta, Turner launched CNN in 1980 after years of buying other media properties, including radio stations, a TV station called Channel 17—which became TV’s first superstation—and the Atlanta Braves. CNN became the first 24-hour news station and the U.S.’ first news-only channel. While the channel continued to find its footing in the 1980s, everything from the Gulf War to O.J. Simpson to Baby Jessica cemented the network into an institution. Turner famously expected CNN to play until the end of the world, going so far as to commission a doomsday video for the occasion.