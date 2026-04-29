Jennifer Garner and her gal pals take a life-changing trip in The Five Star Weekend teaser

After traipsing around France in Apple TV’s The Last Thing He Told Me earlier this year, Jennifer Garner’s next TV show sees her vacationing in a lavish Nantucket mansion. The actor leads Peacock’s star-studded The Five-Star Weekend, which feels like The White Lotus minus a murder mystery (we think).

Created by This Is Us writer Bekah Brunstetter and based on a novel by Elin Hildebrand, this new drama centers on a famous cook and best-selling author, Hollis Shaw (Garner). After suffering a personal loss, she realizes her family life is strained, as is her relationship with her fervent fans, whose validation she keeps seeking. So she organizes a weekend getaway with her three close friends in her Massachusetts home, hoping the coastal backdrop will provide all of them the break they need. However, an unexpected visitor makes Hollis’ plans go awry, as do the many secrets revealed during this staycation. “This weekend is going to be a hoot,” Chloë Sevigny’s character sarcastically says in the newly released trailer. (By the way, should there be a moratorium on using The Cranberries’ “Dreams?” No one is going to top the way Derry Girls utilized it anyway.)

Gemma Chan, D’Arcy Carden, Regina Hall, and Sevigny play the gal pals to Garner’s character. The cast also includes David Denman, Ron Huebel, Harlow Jane, and West Duchovny. Timothy Olyphant portrays Hollis’ ex-boyfriend. Crucially, Peacock’s series stages another reunion between 13 Going On 30 stars Garner and Judy Greer; the latter also appeared in TLTHTM.

The eight-episode first season of The Five-Star Weekend premieres July 9 on Peacock.