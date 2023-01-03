Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Jeremy Renner shares first update since accident

Renner says he's "too messed up now to type" but wanted to thank everyone for their kind words

By
Sam Barsanti
Jeremy Renner
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney

This evening, Jeremy Renner shared his first update since getting injured this week in what was initially described as a “weather related accident”—i.e., something involving snow. We heard earlier today that Renner had gone through multiple surgeries to deal with the “extensive” injuries from the accident, but this morning he was in “critical but stable condition.”

Now, the Avengers and Hawkeye star is at least well enough to post on Instagram, even if his post is just a photo of him in a hospital bed and a caption that says he’s “too messed up now to type.” He also thanks everyone for their kind words and sends love to you all. (Ironically, one of Renner’s other recent posts is an ad for his Paramount+ series Mayor Of Kingstown featuring him looking cut up and bloodied, which looks pretty weird now alongside the actual photo.)

Along with Renner’s update, the local sheriff’s office in Nevada where he had his accident also explained what happened today in a press conference (via Variety):

Based on our investigation, Mr. Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home. Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or Snowcat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member. At this point, it was observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get in the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it is at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully.

