Jeremy Renner shares first update since accident

This evening, Jeremy Renner shared his first update since getting injured this week in what was initially described as a “weather related accident”—i.e., something involving snow. We heard earlier today that Renner had gone through multiple surgeries to deal with the “extensive” injuries from the accident, but this morning he was in “critical but stable condition.”

Now, the Avengers and Hawkeye star is at least well enough to post on Instagram, even if his post is just a photo of him in a hospital bed and a caption that says he’s “too messed up now to type.” He also thanks everyone for their kind words and sends love to you all. (Ironically, one of Renner’s other recent posts is an ad for his Paramount+ series Mayor Of Kingstown featuring him looking cut up and bloodied, which looks pretty weird now alongside the actual photo.)

Along with Renner’s update, the local sheriff’s office in Nevada where he had his accident also explained what happened today in a press conference (via Variety):