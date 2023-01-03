Jeremy Renner, who recently suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” in a snow plow accident, is in “critical but stable condition” in the ICU recovering from surgery as of Monday night, according to a spokesperson for the actor. A source previously told CNN that Renner had so far required two surgeries for “extensive” injuries sustained in the accident.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the outlet that at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, officials “responded to a traumatic injury near Mt. Rose Highway” in Reno, Nevada, where the actor has a home. “Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital,” read a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident.”

Further details have not yet been released, though the Hawkeye star’s spokesperson previously referred to the event as a “weather related accident.” According to CNN, the Reno area received between 6 to 18 inches of snow (depending on elevation) during a storm on New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day. Renner has shared videos of himself operating large snow plows on Instagram (saved under the “Holiday” Instagram highlight) as recently as a week ago, featuring the caption, “Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids.”

Advertisement

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” said a representative for Renner in a statement. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”