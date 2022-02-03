To date, the casting on NBC’s Law & Order revival has been a calculated mixture of the old and the new. On the one hand, you’ve got Anthony Anderson and Sam Waterston returning to a series that was long synonymous with, well, one of their careers . (Not to throw shade on Anderson, but two seasons and some change just can’t stack up against the legendary tenure of DA Jack McCoy.) Meanwhile, the series is also set to inject some new blood into its roster (albeit new blood who often appeared on old Law & Orders ), in the form of Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Jeffrey Donovan, and Camryn Manheim.

But what about all those other detectives and D.A.s that filtered through the series over the years, eventually felled by contract negotiations or lack of on-screen chemistry or, possibly, because they were a lesbian? What, specifically, of Jesse L. Martin’s Ed Green, one of the longest-tenured detectives in the show’s history?

Well, if you ask Martin—as The Talk did earlier this week—he’d let you know that he’d be completely game to reprise the role. “ I couldn’t possibly say. I certainly hope so,” Deadline reports Martin responded when asked about a possible return . “There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will. Yes, maybe.”

(Deadline also reports that NBC declined to comment, and quoted a source close to production that said there were no plans to bring Martin back at present .)

Martin has, of course, been perfectly busy in the years since he left Law & Order in 2008. Most notably, he continues to co-star on The Flash on The CW.

As for Ed Green, well…he left the force at the same time Martin left the show, after being involved in an office-involved-shooting, and also an episode of Andy Barker, P.I. (Those two facts aren’t related, we just think it’s weird that NBC loaned Martin out to Andy Barker.) So who knows where he’s at these days?