The Big Bang Theory gets an HBO budget in Stuart Fails To Save The Universe trailer
The new series looks expensive enough to match Stuart's imagination.Image courtesy of HBO Max
For nearly 20 years, The Big Bang Theory universe has been on TV near-constantly, either with its original show, or with spin-offs Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Now, the franchise takes one giant leap forward with Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, the first iteration of the property made not for network television but for streaming. Based on the first trailer for the show, which debuted during Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront presentation this morning, the new series has all the budget and special effects that come with being an HBO Max original.
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