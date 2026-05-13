The Big Bang Theory gets an HBO budget in Stuart Fails To Save The Universe trailer

For nearly 20 years, The Big Bang Theory universe has been on TV near-constantly, either with its original show, or with spin-offs Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Now, the franchise takes one giant leap forward with Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, the first iteration of the property made not for network television but for streaming. Based on the first trailer for the show, which debuted during Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront presentation this morning, the new series has all the budget and special effects that come with being an HBO Max original.

The official logline for the series reads:



“Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

Added series star Kevin Sussman at today’s presentation, “In the different universes, we meet alt versions of characters we know and love from The Big Bang Theory. Controlling the dimensions is extremely hard.”

In addition to Sussman, the rest of the main cast includes Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Brian Posehn as Bert, and John Ross Bowie as Barry. Stuart Fails To Save The Universe premieres on HBO Max on July 23 with new episodes weekly.