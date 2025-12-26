Jimmy Kimmel apologizes on behalf of America in Channel 4 alternative Christmas message
Speaking ostensibly to the British public, Kimmel discussed the crumbling democratic institutions in the United States.Screenshot: Channel 4
Since 1993, Channel 4 in the United Kingdom has aired an “alternative Christmas message” to run counter to the monarch’s. Last night, Jimmy Kimmel became the fourth American (after Jesse Jackson, Marge Simpson, and Edward Snowden) to deliver the message. In the roughly four-minute speech, Kimmel declared 2025 “a really great year” for fascism while also taking a bit of a victory lap after his show returned to the air a couple of months ago. “A Christmas miracle happened. Well, it was September, it was a September miracle,” joked the late night host. “But the holiday does seem to come earlier and earlier every year, doesn’t it?”