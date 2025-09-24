Jimmy Kimmel returns to ABC for a hero's welcome and a heartfelt monologue "I'm not sure who had a weirder week, me or the CEO of Tylenol."

Jimmy Kimmel returned to ABC’s late-night line-up tonight—well, in some markets. Though FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s comments last week have inspired Sinclair and Nexstar broadcast groups to continue preempting Kimmel’s show, the host delivered a heartfelt and, dare we say, historic monologue to the rest of America. Those serviced by Sinclair and Nexstar will have to search it out on YouTube.

Kimmel received a hero’s welcome at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as he rattled off the names of people who offered words of support to the comedian. Late-night hosts from around the world reached out to Kimmel, who got a job offer from a German late-night show. “This country has become so authoritarian,” Kimmel said, “That Germans are like, ‘Come here. Come here.'”

But while many reached out to Kimmel with kind words, the host had even kinder ones for those who were not fans. “I want to thank the people who don’t support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway,” he said. A choked-up Kimmel delivered conciliatory comments to those who took offense to the comments that got him pulled from the air.