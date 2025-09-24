Jimmy Kimmel returns to ABC for a hero's welcome and a heartfelt monologue

Jimmy Kimmel returned to ABC’s late-night line-up tonight—well, in some markets. Though FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s comments last week have inspired Sinclair and Nexstar broadcast groups to continue preempting Kimmel’s show, the host delivered a heartfelt and, dare we say, historic monologue to the rest of America. Those serviced by Sinclair and Nexstar will have to search it out on YouTube.
Kimmel received a hero’s welcome at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood as he rattled off the names of people who offered words of support to the comedian. Late-night hosts from around the world reached out to Kimmel, who got a job offer from a German late-night show. “This country has become so authoritarian,” Kimmel said, “That Germans are like, ‘Come here. Come here.'”
But while many reached out to Kimmel with kind words, the host had even kinder ones for those who were not fans. “I want to thank the people who don’t support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway,” he said. A choked-up Kimmel delivered conciliatory comments to those who took offense to the comments that got him pulled from the air.
“I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind, but I do want to make something clear because it’s important to me as a human,” he said. “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it. I posted a message on Instagram the day he was killed, asking for compassion, and I meant it.”
“It was never my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make, but I understand that to some, it felt either insensitive or unclear, or maybe both. For those who think I pointed a finger, I get why you’re upset.”
Kimmel also took a moment to thank Disney for creating space for a show that could potentially catch the ire of the federal government for the last 23 years, while also making light of the consumer revolt in the wake of Kimmel’s suspension. Not to mention, he thanked his viewers for the revolt and demanded that those same people show up for Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers should the president target them.
He was less gracious toward FCC Chair Brendan Carr, whom he characterized as “the most embarrassing car Republicans have embraced” since the Cybertruck. He pointed out Carr and Trump’s blatant hypocrisy and the betrayal of their so-called free speech ideals. “The President of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs,” Kimmel said. “Our leader celebrates Americans losing their jobs because he can’t take a joke.”
That’s not to say the monologue was all Kimmel choking back tears and setting records straight—though there was plenty of that. He also continued his tradition of saying things that would irritate the president. Namely, after a week of claiming that Kimmel has “no ratings.” Kimmel’s response: “Well, I do tonight.
“You almost have to feel sorry for him,” said Kimmel. “He tried his best to cancel me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this.”