Jimmy Kimmel got Italian citizenship, just in case

It’s deja vu all over again as liberal and left-leaning Americans ponder whether they’d be better off moving to another country rather than living under President Donald Trump. This was a frequent refrain around Trump’s first term, but as he performs what appears to be a hostile takeover of Washington, D.C., those with means may get more serious about fleeing. That includes Jimmy Kimmel, one of the country’s most vocal and visible Trump critics, who revealed on a recent episode of Sarah Silverman’s podcast that he had secured Italian citizenship.

Kimmel brought up his new passport (confirmed by The Daily Beast) after Silverman mentioned that “a lot of people” she knows are pondering getting citizenship elsewhere. “What’s going on is as bad as you thought it was gonna be,” Kimmel said of Trump’s second term. “It’s so much worse; it’s just unbelievable. I feel like it’s probably even worse than he would like it to be.”

Kimmel has been a direct target of Trump’s ire recently as the president posted online that his late night show on ABC would be canceled “next” after Stephen Colbert was canceled at CBS. Kimmel responded by re-posting Trump’s message on Instagram with the caption, “I’m hearing you’re next. Or maybe it’s just another wonderful secret,” in reference to Trump’s (alleged) birthday message to wealthy sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Kimmel continues to use his show to criticize Trump and has doubled down in his support of Colbert, even getting an Emmys “For Your Consideration” billboard in Los Angeles that reads, “I’m voting for Stephen.”

Jimmy Kimmel has been toying with the idea of ending his show for a while, and as a prominent “enemy” of Trump, it probably does make sense to have an escape route, chilling as it is to acknowledge. Rosie O’Donnell has been feuding with Trump for decades, but after he was elected a second time she decided to move to Ireland. “I knew after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country,” she told CNN in April (via The New York Post). The president has since threatened to revoke O’Donnell’s citizenship, ridiculously but frighteningly declaring her a “threat to humanity.” The idea of fleeing the country actually sounds more reasonable every day.