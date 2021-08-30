When we last saw You’s friendly neighborhood serial killer Joe, he found love with Love, who has as much of a murderous streak as him. The season 2 finale featured the happy couple settling into a new home with a baby. However we also saw that Joe’s interest was piqued by a mystery woman who lives next door. So could a potential new obsession ruin his marriage and make him kill again? Well, we’ll find out soon enough! Netflix announced the third season of You is coming on October 15 with a teaser.



Turns out Joe and Love had a boy—but Joe’s not happy about it. “A boy is not what what we expected and I would be lying if I said the thought of mini me was purely exciting and not without challenges,” says Joe in a voiceover. “Let’s just say, I hope you’ll do as I say, not as I do, but for you I could change. I’ll be a man you look up to, a man you will be proud to call dad.” And as much as the baby’s “Glamma” wanted to name him Forty because, according to Joe, she’s convinced he’s the reincarnation of her son, Joe went for a different name: Henry. “A name that’s strong but not intimidating. Classic but not basic. Literary, of course, because you’ll grow up in a house full of books.”

In season 2, Joe was trying to stop murdering people, but still ended up with two kills: Jasper, after Joe failed to repay his debt, and Henderson, the pedophile played by a real-life alleged pedophile. We know how easily Joe can lose control, so with his neighbor as his new obsession, so it seems like Joe will be put to the test to see how well he behaves now that he’s a dad.