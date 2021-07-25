During the Comic-Con At Home panel for The CW’s excellent and underrated and under-budgeted DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, the cast and crew dropped a surprising (and briefly confusing) announcement: John Constantine, who transitioned to the show after his solo NBC series was canceled, will be leaving the gang once and for all at the end of this current season… but Matt Ryan, the actor who plays him, will be sticking around. As several Legends Of Tomorrow cast members have done in the past, Ryan will be playing a new character next season, specifically a Welsh scientist named Dr. Gwyn Davies who seems to be a total invention of the show (as in, not someone from the pages of DC Comics or elsewhere on The CW). Season seven of Legends will be about the team getting stuck in the past without access to their time machines or their advanced technology, and Gwyn will somehow be involved in getting them back to the future.

Luckily, even if they’re stuck in the past, the Legends will have some help from a familiar friend, with Amy Louise Pemberton’s Gideon officially joining the team as an actual physical person. Pemberton has provided the voice of the AI version of Gideon since the beginning of the show and has popped up as a physical person a couple of times, but now she’s going to be standing and walking all the time like a regular Rory Calhoun.

In other Legends news, the panelists announced that they’ll be releasing a soundtrack album on August 20 of various songs from the show, including a full-length version of the David Bowie-esque “Space Girl” (which, in-universe, was actually written by David Bowie about the Legends). They’re not selling a plush Beebo toy, and the Legends cast believes that this season’s Baby Yoda parody Gus is cuter than Beebo (even though that’s laughably absurd), but a soundtrack album is still okay. Finally, they showed a new trailer for the rest of season six of Legends, revealing that there’s going to be a Big Lebowski-inspired bowling episode, a dramatic wedding, and a Clue episode (which was made because the bowling episode was very expensive).