John Krasinski’s upcoming slate of projects just got a whole lot more kid friendly. When Krasinski stopped by CinemaCon today to talk all things A Quiet Place: Day One (which reportedly wrapped filming around two weeks ago), the actor and director also teased his next film, a Pixar-esque project entitled IF.

Per Krasinski, IF tells a story about imaginary friends using a mix of live-action and CGI straight out of the Who Killed Roger Rabbit? playbook. The film is the brainchild of Krasinski and its star, Ryan Reynolds. In a making-of featurette that played exclusively for CinemaCon audiences, Reynolds said that he and Krasinski have been formulating the idea for this film for years, comparing it to Steven Spielberg’s E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Charlie & The Chocolate Factory. Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Emily Blunt, Vince Vaughn, Lou Gossett Jr., Christopher Meloni, Awkwafina, and Cailey Fleming round out the cast. IF has yet to receive an official release date.

Advertisement

As far as A Quiet Place: Day One goes, Krasinski offered two major tidbits of information: the film takes place in New York City, and is currently set to premiere on March 8, 2024. Helmed by Pig director Michael Sarnoski (who is also set to direct 2025's planned A Quiet Place: Part III), the film reunites core cast-members Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmons, and Noah Jupe; Djimon Hounsou also reprises his A Quiet Place: Part II role as “Man On The Island.” Newcomers Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff’s roles are still under wraps. Although plot details still remain scant, it seems pretty likely the prequel will involve a healthy amount of tense, frightening silence and quivering upper lips. Just hazarding a wild and crazy guess!