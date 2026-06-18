A high-stakes comedy conspiracy comes into view in the trailer for John Mulaney's "Mister Whatever" tour trailer Hushed tones, loaded guns, and a paranoid mindset make up the elaborate tease for Mulaney's upcoming tour, kicking off July 11.

John Mulaney is returning to the road for six months of dates throughout these United States. To prepare for what should be a fun trip filled with blistering RFK impressions, Mulaney has released an elaborate trailer with a distinctly Parallax View. “Mister Whatever” sees Mulaney speaking in hushed tones, loading guns, and upsetting a rattlesnake as a means of convincing people to spend their hard-earned money on a night of laughter with the Comeback Kid. Thankfully, the words “John Mulaney” are already a Manchurian Candidate-esque trigger for that. Even without the trailer, Mulaney became the first comedian to sell out Wrigley Field yesterday.