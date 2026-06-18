A high-stakes comedy conspiracy comes into view in the trailer for John Mulaney's "Mister Whatever" tour trailer
Hushed tones, loaded guns, and a paranoid mindset make up the elaborate tease for Mulaney's upcoming tour, kicking off July 11.Screenshot: Netflix
John Mulaney is returning to the road for six months of dates throughout these United States. To prepare for what should be a fun trip filled with blistering RFK impressions, Mulaney has released an elaborate trailer with a distinctly Parallax View. “Mister Whatever” sees Mulaney speaking in hushed tones, loading guns, and upsetting a rattlesnake as a means of convincing people to spend their hard-earned money on a night of laughter with the Comeback Kid. Thankfully, the words “John Mulaney” are already a Manchurian Candidate-esque trigger for that. Even without the trailer, Mulaney became the first comedian to sell out Wrigley Field yesterday.
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