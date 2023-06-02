Comedy Actors Roundtable: Jason Segel, Steven Yeun, Tyler James Williams, John Mulaney & Mo Amer

Despite coming from Saturday Night Live, Mulaney shares that he didn’t have much experience navigating notes from executives. The sketch show is “the most protected environment in entertainment,” according to the former writer. “We don’t get notes. I saw Jeff Zucker maybe once when he was the president of NBC. Nothing reached us, so to suddenly be the writer, producer and star of a network pilot, let alone a series, it was suddenly being the captain of a cruise ship,” he says. “I was like, ‘I have to worry about personnel, menu binders, meals for people, hours, how late everyone’s there.’”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked if he’d ever consider a different kind of semi-autobiographical comedy (a form that his peers have really latched onto in the years since Mulaney), “My immediate thought was, ‘Oh, should I?’” Mulaney laughs. “But I’m not sure. I’ve enjoyed doing it through stand-up. And one thing I learned from doing it was that I wasn’t sure what my story was. Like, what exactly am I bringing to everyone and do they need it?” You never know until you try!