R.I.P. John Nolan, actor from Batman films and Person Of Interest

John Nolan has died. A veteran actor with a decades-long background in the theater, Nolan became known to international audiences largely through his work with two of his nephews: Director Christopher Nolan, who cast his uncle in films like Following and his Batman franchise, and TV showrunner Jonathan Nolan, who cast him in a key villainous role in his 2010s techno-thriller series Person Of Interest. A trained Shakespearean actor and a former member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Nolan’s death was confirmed by The Stratford-Upon-Avon Herald. He was 87.
Initially trained in the theater, Nolan eventually worked his way through most of the major male parts of the Shakespearean canon, starting with early turns as Romeo as a young man, and then aging up through Hamlet, Richard II, Oberon, and more. He began breaking into British TV in the late 1960s, scoring his first major role as the title part in a 1970 adaptation of George Eliot’s novel Daniel Deronda. From there, he worked steadily, mostly in the theater, but still popping up on screens in projects like early environmental thriller series Doomwatch, and a number of other British procedurals.
A long absence from the screen was broken in 1998, when Nolan appeared in a small role in nephew Christopher’s early independent film Following. When the younger Nolan moved into the world of big-budget superhero blockbusters, he kept the family ties intact; although John Nolan’s board member Fredericks doesn’t have huge roles in any of the three Dark Knight movies—and, in fact, only appeared in supplemental materials for The Dark Knight itself—his place as an old friend of Bruce Wayne’s parents makes a strong impression. (Nolan’s signature low purr made a disapproving line like “The apple has fallen very far from the tree, Mr. Wayne” land all the harder.)
Nolan got an even more robust introduction to American television audiences a few years later, when he was cast in what was initially supposed to be a small role as a shadowy spy-type figure in Jonathan Nolan’s Person Of Interest. But his portrayal of John Greer—a former spy so broken down by years of betrayal that he not only sought to give control of the planet over to an AI supercomputer, but seemed to worship it as a morally superior god—was so eye-catching that he wound up serving as the show’s primary human antagonist for most of its run. On paper, it was a part that could have lent itself to over-acting at any number of points, but Nolan’s talent and confidence rendered moments that could have gone over-the-top subtle and sinister; he had a rare talent for blending traces of irony with a zealot’s fervor that helped him transform Greer into a truly great TV antagonist.
Nolan continued to work through the rest of his life, including a small but memorable part in Dunkirk. His final screen role was in the 2024 series Dune: Prophecy. Per the Herald, Nolan is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Kim Hartman, their two children, and several grandchildren.