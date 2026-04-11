R.I.P. John Nolan, actor from Batman films and Person Of Interest The uncle of filmmakers Christopher and Jonathan Nolan, the elder Nolan was a trained Shakespearean actor and theater veteran.

John Nolan has died. A veteran actor with a decades-long background in the theater, Nolan became known to international audiences largely through his work with two of his nephews: Director Christopher Nolan, who cast his uncle in films like Following and his Batman franchise, and TV showrunner Jonathan Nolan, who cast him in a key villainous role in his 2010s techno-thriller series Person Of Interest. A trained Shakespearean actor and a former member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Nolan’s death was confirmed by The Stratford-Upon-Avon Herald. He was 87.

Initially trained in the theater, Nolan eventually worked his way through most of the major male parts of the Shakespearean canon, starting with early turns as Romeo as a young man, and then aging up through Hamlet, Richard II, Oberon, and more. He began breaking into British TV in the late 1960s, scoring his first major role as the title part in a 1970 adaptation of George Eliot’s novel Daniel Deronda. From there, he worked steadily, mostly in the theater, but still popping up on screens in projects like early environmental thriller series Doomwatch, and a number of other British procedurals.