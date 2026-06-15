John Oliver introduces the small election that could change the future of British politics
A special by-election in Makerfield could potentially push Kier Starmer out of a job.Screenshot: Last Week Tonight/YouTube
The last four years have seen the Brits swap out their prime ministers with a frequency that would probably leave most Americans envious. Boris Johnson gave way to Liz Truss, who led to Rishi Sunak, who led to Labour’s Kier Starmer, who has quickly lost popularity after assuming the office in July 2024. As John Oliver explains on last night’s Last Week Tonight, this Thursday will see a by-election in the small area of Makerfield, about halfway between Liverpool and Manchester, engineered to elect Andy Burnham, the sitting mayor of greater Manchester, to Parliament, where he can then challenge Starmer.
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