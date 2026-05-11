John Oliver explains how the Supreme Court keeps letting Trump get away with it
Last Week Tonight breaks down the "shadow docket."Screenshot: Last Week Tonight/YouTube
You may have heard about (and balked at) comments from Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts last week, wherein he suggested we were all wrong and crazy for thinking that the justices were behaving like “political actors.” Of course, the reason people might have that idea is because it seems like the justices—three of which were appointed by Trump himself—regularly bypass the lower courts to give the president what he wants nearly immediately. Last night on Last Week Tonight, John Oliver explained the legal framework, which has arguably been bent significantly out of shape, that lets this happen.
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