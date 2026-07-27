John Oliver gets into Trump's "flagrantly corrupt and compromised" crypto dealings
Last Week Tonight returns with an extended look at World Liberty Financial.Screenshot: Last Week Tonight/YouTube
Some of Last Week Tonight‘s best episodes come not when host John Oliver is not exactly breaking news, but forcing us to confront something we’ve already known about and perhaps tried to ignore. For example, we’ve known for at least a couple of weeks that Donald Trump made billions from crypto during the first year or so of his second term in office. But with their return after a month-long break, the Last Week Tonight team breaks down just what is so corrupt—or “extraordinary,” to use the legally-approved network term—about Trump’s crypto dealings.
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