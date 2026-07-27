John Oliver gets into Trump's "flagrantly corrupt and compromised" crypto dealings

Some of Last Week Tonight‘s best episodes come not when host John Oliver is not exactly breaking news, but forcing us to confront something we’ve already known about and perhaps tried to ignore. For example, we’ve known for at least a couple of weeks that Donald Trump made billions from crypto during the first year or so of his second term in office. But with their return after a month-long break, the Last Week Tonight team breaks down just what is so corrupt—or “extraordinary,” to use the legally-approved network term—about Trump’s crypto dealings.

Basically, there are two types of cryptocoins: Memecoins, which are things like Dogecoin or Hailey Welch’s Hawkcoin that are typically used in pump-and-dump schemes, and the more legitimate endeavors like, in Trump’s case, World Liberty Financial. This company has quickly become the most valuable asset to the Trump family, surpassing their real estate portfolio. It’s also given them an easy way to get money from foreign governments and investors. Chinese billionaire Justin Sun bought $75 million worth of governor’s tokens in World Liberty Financial, while $500 million was invested by a U.A.E. official nicknamed “The Spy Sheikh.”

Oliver knows that many of us have probably tried avoiding learning about crypto for year at this point, “but that is actually sort of the problem here.” Says Oliver, “If these conflicts of interest were as easy to understand as something like Jimmy Carter and his peanut farm, I think there’d be a lot more alarm about just how flagrantly corrupt and compromised Trump looks here.” Take a look at the whole segment below.

