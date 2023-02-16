John Wick: Chapter 4's trailer shows off bloody kill shots, wicked fight scenes, and a new dog

With his signature, “Yeah,” Keanu Reeves is back as assassin John Wick in the full trailer for the neon-soaked John Wick: Chapter 4.

The new trailer recruits Nas’ “Got Ur Self A...” adding just a tinge of Sopranos flair. We see John Wick get back into his 42 regular suit, and he’s indeed got himself a gun. Once he’s back in the black and white, he gets to work, and that means lots and lots of stunning fight choreography and flashy kill shots.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) Final Trailer – Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård

When it comes to putting these ambitious fight scenes together, stunt choreographer turned director Chad Stahelski told THR last year, “ We keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer. That’s where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward.”

Wick’s fight to defeat the High Table will take him around the globe, facing off against enemies in New York, Paris, Osaka, and Berlin. We’re introduced to the new slate of characters, including Donnie Yen’s Caine, Hiroyuki Sanada’s Shimazu, Bill Skarsgård’s Marquis, and Rina Sawayama’s Akira, who plunges knives into a guy as he stumbles up some stairs. Returning cast members include Lance Reddick as Charon, Ian McShane as Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King. We also get a new dog (!), who enters the scene just in time to save Wick and flash some puppy dog eyes.

Even though he’s fighting for some goddamn peace and freedom, Stahelski has said there will never be a happy ending for Wick.

“John may survive all this shit, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go,” Stahelski previously told IndieWire. “Honestly, I challenge you right now, here’s a question to you: How do you fucking want me to end it? Do you think he’s going to ride off into the fucking sunset? He’s killed 300 fucking people and he’s just going to [walk away], everything’s okay? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you’re this fucking guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s fucked for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be the longest installment in the franchise yet, with a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes. The film makes its theater debut on March 24.