Joker and Krypto the Superdog are getting their own animated series

There’s a pretty good case to be made that, in the years after Heath Ledger’s performance and Todd Philips’ (at least first) movie, the popularity of the Joker has surpassed that of the Batman. It’s probably about time that Joker got his own animated series, and DC announced that it’s done just that. Joker: Laugh Riot sounds like it’ll take a bit of an existentialist bend and is described as DC’s first-ever anime series. The synopsis for that one reads:

When Batman is murdered, the Joker launches a ruthless crusade through Gotham’s underworld to find the killer who took away his greatest adversary. But as his violent quest for answers pushes him closer towards vigilante than villain, Joker is forced to confront the truth that without Batman, he doesn’t know who he is.

But if Batman has been murdered in the Joker’s series, he’s certainly not completely dead. DC also announced the awesomely-titled Absolute Batman, which will reimagine Batman as “a working class hero” who’s “on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power and corruption, one good person can change the world.” This one is based on the comic of the same name by Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta and, at least to someone who hasn’t read the comic, seems like it might address (at least subtextually) the whole criticism that Batman is a one-percenter inflicting extra-judicial violence on people he deems enemies, but we’ll have to see where they go with it.

Finally, DC also announced an untitled Krypto the Superdog series. While the previous two productions are aimed at adults, the Krypto series is explicitly aimed at children and will present the canine as a pseudo-Christ-like figure. The synopsis for that series reads: “When he’s not hanging out with Superman or Supergirl, Krypto tags along with a gang of misfit criminal wannabes who live down the block, and they soon discover he’s a ball of destructive, lovable energy worse than any of them! As he follows them into misadventures and poorly laid plans, Krypto’s pure nature slowly ends up redeeming them, whether they want it or not.”

None of these series have confirmed release dates yet, nor has DC confirmed where they’ll air or stream. However, it’s probably a safe bet they’ll eventually end up on HBO Max.