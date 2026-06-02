Welcome to the third month of Donald Trump’s war in Iran, and it’s going about as well as the Freedom 250 concert. As artists drop like flies and others film defensive videos while dropping a deuce, the leader of the free world continues to live up to his reputation as a legendary dealmaker. But there are other things more important than the MAGA State Fair. For instance, there’s a war on, and President Deals, who also has an MFA in negotiations, keeps getting outflanked by “crafty” Iranian negotiators. On a new Daily Show, Jon Stewart fondly remembered all the times Trump has failed to deliver his much-touted artistry, getting worked by Iran in a war he started.

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Tonight’s Daily Show went for a grab bag approach, moving from the just-good-fun collapse of the Freedom 250 concert to the Iran war, as is the style of the time. We could hardly begrudge Stewart for going hard on the concert, especially considering who booked the show. Currently, the only artists remaining are Vanilla Ice, the surviving member of Milli Vanilli, and Freedom Williams from C+C Music Factory, who proudly proclaimed from his porcelain throne his willingness to perform in North Korea while smoking a Cuban cigar and pissing on the American flag, amid other specific offenses. Still, even Trump wants to cancel this thing, and who could blame him? However, the Iran war chunk was well taken, but “Donald Trump isn’t a good neogtiator who compulsively lies to the public” isn’t exactly the freshest take, even if it’s true. Still, it’s hard to blame the show for criticizing the president for keeping America in a deadly, costly, and unpopular war while telling us we’re moments from the war’s end. Don’t piss on our leg and tell us it’s raining on a national scale.

Finally, tonight, an old friend pops by to preemptively give Stewart the send-off they were unable to deliver to Stephen Colbert. It’s the thought that counts.