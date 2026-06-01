Backrooms brings in Star Wars money in opening weekend

It’s a good week to be a young horror director making a feature debut after a YouTube career. The top two films at the box office this weekend were Kane Parsons’ Backrooms and Curry Barker’s Obsession, both of which earned more at the domestic box office than the latest Star Wars adventure, The Mandalorian And Grogu. Backrooms, which debuted this weekend, earned an especially impressive amount, essentially matching The Mandalorian And Grogu‘s three day haul from last weekend. Backrooms grossed $81.5 million this weekend, compared to the Grogu‘s gross of $81.67 million last weekend. Granted, when you account for the holiday, the Star Wars flick approached $100 million, but that’s still pretty paltry for a star war.

While The Mandalorian And Grogu had a nearly 70% fall off in its second weekend, grossing just $25 million, Obsession rose yet again, bringing in $26.4 million in its third week. Barker’s film has officially passed $100 million at the box office in the U.S. and is approaching $150 million globally, and was made for less than $1 million. Not too shabby for a 26-year-old director who was uploading his work to YouTube for free less than two years ago.

The other new films this weekend were Mr. Mom rehash and Nate Bargatze vehicle The Breadwinner and dad drama Pressure. The Breadwinner opened to just $7.5 million against a $25 million production budget. Bargatze may be one of the highest grossing comedians in recent memory, but it doesn’t seem—so far, anyway—like that audience is especially willing to show up for him at the theater.

The entire top ten of the weekend is below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.