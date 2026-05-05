Jon Stewart paints a bleak picture of America's future on a new Daily Show
With Trump flagrantly flouting the law, Congress in sleep mode, and voters gerrymandered out of existence, Jon Stewart assesses where the U.S. is at: "We're fucked."Courtesy of Comedy Central
Things aren’t looking great for the good ol’ United States. Now entering its 60th day at war with Iran, a war Americans don’t seem to understand or want, the country is stuck with a president who spends an inordinate amount of time starting wars, threatening wars, and bragging about the cognitive tests his aides and doctors believe he needs to take. Meanwhile, his checks and balances are out to lunch. A comatose Congress is allowing him to run roughshod over the Constitution, a subservient judiciary is pulling us back to the Jim Crow South, and Democratic voting blocs, mostly made of minority constituents, are about to be gerrymandered out of existence. It’s so bad that the King of England had to come to America and start pushing its leaders around to wake them up. Is that really what we want? No, but as Jon Stewart so eloquently puts it in a new Daily Show: We’re fucked.