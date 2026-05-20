Jon Stewart stops by The Late Show to take some shots at CBS
Stephen Colbert's Daily Show colleague suggested CBS is "tanking for a draft pick."Image via Paramount
Stephen Colbert’s final week trip down memory lane continued last night with an appearance from one of Colbert’s longest show business allies: Jon Stewart. The two had worked together for The Daily Show, and maybe Stewart feels protective of Colbert, or maybe he’s just already expecting Paramount to come for his show eventually, but Stewart arrived at The Late Show pretty ready to talk some shit. “I just think it’s so smart what CBS is doing. It’s such a good move to take this show off the air, and then to also ruin your evening news and then reduce 60 Minutes to like six good ones,” he said toward the beginning of his segment. “I think it’s so smart. Here’s what I believe they’re doing: I think they’re tanking for a draft pick.”
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