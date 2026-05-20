Jon Stewart stops by The Late Show to take some shots at CBS

Stephen Colbert’s final week trip down memory lane continued last night with an appearance from one of Colbert’s longest show business allies: Jon Stewart. The two had worked together for The Daily Show, and maybe Stewart feels protective of Colbert, or maybe he’s just already expecting Paramount to come for his show eventually, but Stewart arrived at The Late Show pretty ready to talk some shit. “I just think it’s so smart what CBS is doing. It’s such a good move to take this show off the air, and then to also ruin your evening news and then reduce 60 Minutes to like six good ones,” he said toward the beginning of his segment. “I think it’s so smart. Here’s what I believe they’re doing: I think they’re tanking for a draft pick.”

There were also compliments toward Colbert, of course. “You have maintained such grace through this process,” said Stewart. The two went on to talk about their previous job losses, including the cancellation of The Jon Stewart Show in the mid 1990s, another Paramount-produced project that Stewart said had security guards watching the doors of the office during their last two weeks in production. “The show spiraled so out of control in those [days] because I was not a mature grown up like you are, holding it together. So we lost our shit,” said Stewart. “Letterman was our last guest. He said to me something very profound. He said: Don’t confuse cancellation with failure. And I thought that was profound. But then he said: But in this case, it is also a failure.”

Later in the interview, Stewart offered a sarcastic defense of CBS, saying, “network television is built so that old people can solve fictional murders using forensics, that’s the whole purpose of it.” He also suggested one reason why he has been mostly spared the ire of the president that has followed his late night colleagues: “I don’t think Trump has cable… It’s a network thing.” Watch Stewart’s whole segment below.

