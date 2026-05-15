Jonathan Majors to star in exhausting-sounding movie about friends debating the 2024 election

Today, in “‘Canceled’ means you still make movies but with much smaller budgets” news: Recent Daily Wire movie guy (and less recent blockbuster film star) Jonathan Majors has just lined up his next role, in a movie that has one of the most exhausting-sounding loglines we’ve honestly ever encountered. Specifically, Majors will star in Mark Brown’s new political thriller Dinner At Nick‘s, which (per Deadline) is about “seven friends split between Black Democrats and Black Republicans” who “gather for dinner to debate American politics”—and, specifically, the 2024 election.

Although he’s directed a few features, Brown is best known as a writer, having created the story, and co-written the screenplay, for 2002’s Barbershop. (He also directed the significantly less successful The Salon.) This new film sounds like it’ll be a slightly more fraught, less hilarious conversation between friends, though, as “What begins as an intimate gathering quickly turns into a pressure cooker of political, cultural, and generational tensions,” before “life and death decisions” “spiral toward political violence.” Which does sound like it could make for a compelling movie, provided you trusted everybody involved to handle it with nuance, but “independent movie starring Jonathan Majors in 2026” doesn’t necessarily generate that much-needed confidence in our hearts.

Majors has been working with some steadiness over the last few years, despite the occasional tumble out an unsecured window. In addition to the (still untitled) Daily Wire action movie, he also recently booked Martin Villeneuve’s supernatural revenge thriller Merciless—although the studios, having clearly paid attention after Disney got burned by going all-in on Majors as the new face of its Marvel movies right before he was arrested and then convicted on a charge of reckless assault in December of 2023, haven’t been quite so quick to welcome him back into the fold.