Jonathan Majors fell through a window on now-striking Daily Wire set
Meanwhile, a producer has stated "We don't negotiate with communists" when asked about ongoing efforts to unionize the set.Jonathan Majors, Screenshot: YouTube
New details have now emerged about the ongoing strike on the set of The Daily Wire and producer Bonfire Legend’s upcoming and untitled Jonathan Majors action movie—including footage of Majors and co-star JC Kilcoyne taking an unplanned six-foot fall through an unsecured sheet of tempered glass while filming on the movie. Deadline reports that the incident, which happened last week, happened after the window in question was replaced with the unsecured glass in anticipation of a different stunt; the fact that the change apparently wasn’t communicated to Majors or others filming this particular scene increased already-brewing safety concerns on the set of the film, accelerating the push by workers toward the strike. The outlet also has footage of the fall, in which viewers can see both Majors and Kilcoyne going out the window, followed by several other people running into frame to check on them.