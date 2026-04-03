Jonathan Majors fell through a window on now-striking Daily Wire set

New details have now emerged about the ongoing strike on the set of The Daily Wire and producer Bonfire Legend’s upcoming and untitled Jonathan Majors action movie—including footage of Majors and co-star JC Kilcoyne taking an unplanned six-foot fall through an unsecured sheet of tempered glass while filming on the movie. Deadline reports that the incident, which happened last week, happened after the window in question was replaced with the unsecured glass in anticipation of a different stunt; the fact that the change apparently wasn’t communicated to Majors or others filming this particular scene increased already-brewing safety concerns on the set of the film, accelerating the push by workers toward the strike. The outlet also has footage of the fall, in which viewers can see both Majors and Kilcoyne going out the window, followed by several other people running into frame to check on them.

There’s no word of whether Majors (who hasn’t commented on any of this, but who can be heard saying “Use it!” in the footage) was injured in the fall, although Kilcoyne reportedly suffered cuts on his hands that required stitches. The actor’s reps issued a statement today that Kilcoyne “is doing well and was taken care of immediately by production,” and that, “JC did not feel unsafe on set and continues to have a positive experience working on the project.”

That has not, apparently, been the default position on the movie’s set: Although initial unionization concerns were centered on simply getting healthcare coverage for workers on the set (where actors, but not below-the-line crew, are covered by a SAG-AFTRA contract), safety concerns have apparently cropped up more and more. The Deadline piece quotes sources saying workers had concerns about unsafe filming conditions (including the presence of black mold in buildings), props falling on crew members, and a lack of standard coordination meetings between writer/director Kyle Rankin and department heads ahead of complex stunts.

More than 60 percent of crew members on the film have reportedly signed union cards in an effort to organize under the International Alliance Of Theatrical Stage Employees, but producers have made it clear they have no interest in recognizing a collective bargaining agreement. Bonfire Legend founder Dallas Sonnier—who previously gave a statement saying he was too “bad ass” to consider such requests—gave a new statement on Friday, asserting that, “The entire industry is in freefall due to strikes, and now that their members are out of work, they’re trying to sabotage the few people who are still producing. We don’t negotiate with communists.”