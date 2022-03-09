Twin Peaks meets True Detective in the trailer for new series Outer Range, from Amazon’s Prime Video. Ranching is absolutely not a simpler way of life for Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) and his family, when a mysterious void opens up on their Wyoming property. They also encounter a more conventional newcomer in Imogen Poots’ Autumn, who can be seen tracking an arcane symbol that’s later carved into somebody’s chest. Yep, everything seems perfectly normal in this small town!



The foreboding preview promises a supernatural spin on the western genre as dead bodies, trails of blood, and fire abound. It is abundantly clear that nothing good can happen in a room that has a wall covered in a shocking quantity of taxidermy owls, and even eating ice cream takes on an eerie edge. Beyond the void–again, just like, a void?–the Abbott clan also has to contend with a missing daughter-in-law and rival ranch family.

A billboard seen in the trailer proclaims “America tells you that the only things worth knowing are those which can be known. America is wrong.” It’s very thoughtful of Outer Range to provide a literal sign that it intends to be the next puzzle box show that sets Twitter on fire with fan theories! (What will Sam Elliott think, though?)

Shot over the course of eight months in Santa Fe, Outer Range also features Lili Taylor (Six Feet Under), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Will Patton (Yellowstone), and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark). Brolin pulled double duty on the show as an executive producer. This is the television debut from playwright Brian Watkins, who also served as executive producer and showrunner. The series was produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, which previously worked with Prime Video on The Underground Railroad. The eight-episode first season of Outer Range premieres on April 15.