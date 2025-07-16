MGM and Hasbro saddle up for a "live action" My Little Pony movie These multicolored talking ponies and unicorns do not exist in nature, but MGM and Hasbro are making a live-action movie based on the toys anyway.

Either through CGI wizardry or an unbridled amount of fur dye and peanut butter, MGM and Hasbro are developing a live-action My Little Pony movie. Per Variety, this will be the first live-action movie featuring the toy equines for obvious reasons (talking ponies with cutie marks don’t exist in nature), which leaves the studios with some interesting paths to trot. For one, they could finally make a biopic about Bonnie Zacherle, the creator of My Little Pony toys, in one of those brand origin stories that were all the rage with media executives a few years back. They could take The Lion King route and make a CG-animated movie and call it “live action.” Our money, however, is on a post-modern Barbie take, in which the ponies leave the confines of Ponyville, Canterlot, and Western Equestria for the human world. Who knows, maybe they’ll risk being accused of Wokeness and make a documentary about bronies. Remember bronies? Simpler times.