MGM and Hasbro saddle up for a "live action" My Little Pony movie

These multicolored talking ponies and unicorns do not exist in nature, but MGM and Hasbro are making a live-action movie based on the toys anyway.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 15, 2025 | 11:47pm
Either through CGI wizardry or an unbridled amount of fur dye and peanut butter, MGM and Hasbro are developing a live-action My Little Pony movie. Per Variety, this will be the first live-action movie featuring the toy equines for obvious reasons (talking ponies with cutie marks don’t exist in nature), which leaves the studios with some interesting paths to trot. For one, they could finally make a biopic about Bonnie Zacherle, the creator of My Little Pony toys, in one of those brand origin stories that were all the rage with media executives a few years back. They could take The Lion King route and make a CG-animated movie and call it “live action.” Our money, however, is on a post-modern Barbie take, in which the ponies leave the confines of Ponyville, Canterlot, and Western Equestria for the human world. Who knows, maybe they’ll risk being accused of Wokeness and make a documentary about bronies. Remember bronies? Simpler times.

The news represents a significant shift from Hasbro. Last year, Bloomberg reported that Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks was through co-financing toy movies that people liked but didn’t make the ever elusive boffo B.O. In June, Transformers One director Josh Cooley stated that Paramount Animation wasn’t interested in a sequel. Nevertheless, a week later, it was reported that Cooley was developing one of the many upcoming live-action Transformers movies. That was around the time Michael Bay was announced as returning to the franchise. When Bay’s done with Transformers, maybe he can saddle up for My Little Pony. If that guy can make a Skibidi Toilet movie, surely he can handle a couple of magical horses.

 
