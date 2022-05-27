Jurassic World: Dominion

Theaters everywhere June 10

Although Jurassic World: Dominion is billed as the “epic conclusion of the Jurassic era,” don’t assume that means the end of Universal’s successful run of dino-mite action thrillers. We still have the Triassic and Cretaceous Periods to mine as well as the neo-Jurassic era that was ushered in at the end of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. But for now we’ve got Dominion, which is already a must-see because it brings together the legacy Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum for the first time since the 1993 Steven Spielberg franchise launcher. They’re paired with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who’ve ably shepherded the series since 2015’s Jurassic World.

That film’s director, Colin Trevorrow, returns after sitting out Fallen Kingdom. He’s been teasing that Dominion’s big baddie will be the Giganotosaurus, an actual dinosaur species that he likens to Batman’s maniacal arch-nemesis, The Joker. Otherwise, the film’s trailer reveals that in a world now overrun with dinosaurs, Owen Grady (Pratt) is called into action to help his raptor BFF, Blue, whose baby has been kidnapped. Excitement is guaranteed from Safety Not Guaranteed director Trevorrow, although a sense of eye-widening awe that’s been missing since the Spielberg original would be welcome, too. [Mark Keizer]