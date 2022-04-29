Top Gun: Maverick

Theaters everywhere May 27

Four out of five doctors agree: The need for speed never goes away. That certainly must be true in the case of Tom Cruise, who’s only doubled down on his interest in visceral, realistic action movies. Cruise is Buster Keaton meets Jackie Chan, except he can also fly a jet. In Top Gun: Maverick, the 35-years-in-the-making legacy sequel to Tony Scott’s 1986 blockbuster, Maverick (Cruise) returns to the flight school that made him a star to see if a crew of up-and-comers has the right stuff. The film, directed by Cruise’s Oblivion collaborator Joseph Kosinski, endured several pandemic-related delays, but now we finally get to see Cruise back in the cockpit for some actual hot dogging in an actual fighter jet. No one is willing to put themselves in harm’s way for a silly action movie like Cruise. We owe it to him to see how it goes. [Matt Schimkowitz]