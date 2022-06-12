It turns out people still really like those Jurassic Park movies. Despite receiving the worst reviews of the entire franchise , Jurassic World Dominion trounced the box office competition like a CGI tyrannosaurus downing a very real F-14 flown by Tom Cruise. Forced scenarios about a movie we desperately want to see aside, Jurassic World Dominion made more than $143.4 million domestically and $389 million globally in its opening weekend.

The supposedly final chapter in the Jurassic Park saga showed Warner Bros. how to conclude nobody cares about: Bring back the original stars who are so good at looking at CGI shit that it simply doesn’t matter if the effects are practical or not. This creates a bit of trouble for all the box office analysts ready to declare the age of the overblown, over-budgeted, over-digitized special effects spectacle dead in the wake of Top Gun: Maverick’s near-universal acclaim and box office ascension .

Maybe, and we’ll tread carefully here, there’s room for both. Though it fell from the top spot for the first time since its release, Top Gun: Maverick had another excellent week, cruising off strong word of mouth to another $50 million. Currently, Maverick has made more than $393 million in the U.S. and $747 million worldwide, a rarity for a movie without the word “Marvel” in the title .

Speaking of the MCU, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, celebrating its first month in theaters, fell to a distant number three this week, bringing in $4.8 million. The film’s worldwide gross sees Sam Raimi’s romp around the Wanda-verse nearing a billion dollars with $930 million.

Another franchise was in spitting distance of Multiverse. The Bob’s Burger Movie, which felt like a sacrificial lamb (mmmm… sacrificial lamb burger) at the Memorial Day weekend box office, continues to make modest returns, flipping a charming 90-minute family comedy into $2.3 million in its fourth week.

Closing out the top five, DreamWorks Animation and Universal’s The Bad Guys, a film that came out two months ago, made $2.3 million in North America. The Bad Guys has made $229 million around the world, which feels a little light for an animated kids’ movie. But this thing will probably clean up on streaming.

