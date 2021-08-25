While the non-athletes of the world content themselves with the bone-busting possibilities of running up and down stacks of milk crates for the internet’s amusement, a group of parkour enthusiasts are showing off their ability to even more impressively risk life and limb by locating a bunch of granite pillars and filming themselves playing “the floor is lava” on them.



The parkour team Storror headed to the Full Fathom Five sculpture in Portishead, England in order to jump all over an installation comprised of 108 granite pillars of varying heights without touching the ground. The opening of the video establishes that the pillars’ spacing is tricky to gauge and that some of them wobble when pushed, but that doesn’t stop the group from using them as the basis for a rousing game designed, we assume, to test the sturdiness of their teeth.

Once they get going, the goal is simply to get from one end of the installation to the other without wiping out. One of them calls it “a technical endurance challenge” and compares it to childhood past ime/Netflix competition show Floor Is Lava.



The footage of Storror’s members running across the pillars is as impressive as all good parkour videos are (barring this jerk robot, which doesn’t count), especially when it shifts to the first-person perspective of a GoPro tracking the placement of each shoe on each tiny platform as someone speedily hops along the path.



Basically, the group look like video game characters navigating a particularly challenging level. Only, unlike video game characters, they’re at constant risk of having their very real faces split open if they mistime a single movement. In short: We’ll stick to playing floor is lava with couch cushions and armchairs, thanks.



[via Digg]



