Justin Bieber cancels remaining Justice World Tour dates

Bad news for international Beliebers—looks like Justin Bieber won’t be making it “All Around The World” anytime soon. Per CNN, the Justice singer has canceled all remaining dates on his Justice World Tour, which Bieber had previously postponed due to health reasons last year.

While there hasn’t been an official statement from Bieber or his camp, ticket selling site Ticketmaster shows all concerts in France, Ireland, the U.S., Poland, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Australia as being canceled . The Canadian pop artist’s website has also removed all upcoming dates under the “ Tour” tab, indicating a bad sign for fans still hoping for some continuation of the tour.

Back in February, London fans were hit with an email from events company AXS stating that the performance scheduled that month at The O2 Arena was canceled , with refunds offered to all ticket holders.

This seems to be the final nail in the coffin for the Justice World Tour, which first got postponed after Bieber announced he was taking a break from performing only a month into the tour. In June 2022, the Grammy winner revealed that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, a condition that had left his face partially paralyzed.

“For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically not capable of doing them,” explained Bieber in the Instagram video, showing the extensiveness of his facial paralysis.

After returning to the tour in July, the Purpose singer then announced via Twitter that he was taking a break once again in September, saying the European concerts had taken “a real toll” on him.

Following a performance in Brazil, Bieber said “the exhaustion overtook” him, leading to his decision “to make [his] health the priority right now.”

Recently, Bieber sold his entire music catalog over to U.K. investment company Hipgnosis Song Fund for a grand payment of $200 million. While there are many reasons for an artist to sell their music catalog (i.e. tax benefits, estate planning, streaming uncertainties), the recent wave of musicians selling away their songs could have to do with the pandemic’s effect on touring and the lack of proceeds from the cancellations . With touring being more expensive than ever, the amount of refunds offered at the scale of the Justice World Tour wouldn’t be a surprising factor in Bieber’s decision to join the club.