Justin Bieber is postponing the remainder of his Justice tour in the U.S. due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis , a condition that causes facial paralysis. Live Nation announced the postponement in a statement posted to Instagram.

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” the statement reads. “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

The company says information on rescheduled U.S. dates will be available soon, and all original tickets will be honored at rescheduled shows.

Bieber first let fans in on his health issues via an Instagram video shared last week, in which he spoke candidly about the condition while demonstrating his inability to blink, smile, or move his nostril on the right side of his face.

“As you can probably see from my face I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” Bieber explains in the clip.

In the same video, Bieber apologizes for the canceled tour dates, but emphasizes that he’s just “physically not capable” of doing them. “I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and bet back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do, but in the meantime, this ain’t it,” he says.

Although Bieber says his condition is “pretty serious,” he also expresses resolve and confidence that everything will turn out fine, saying “[It will take] time, and we don’t know how much time that’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be okay. And I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason.”