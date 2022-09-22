Kanye West (who now goes by Ye) is on a path all on his own, one that absolutely no other megalomaniacal bozo has ever walked before. After turning his name into an instantly recognizable global brand, the artist recently decided to open up his very own un-accredited school, even though, by his own admission, he has never actually read “any book” (this definitely doesn’t give us a sick sense of déjà vu). And now, in a truly shocking, never-been-done-before turn of events, a celebrity notorious for an absolutely unhinged Twitter presence is seeking to gain even more influence over the American people by running for president. Again. What an inspiring journey!

In an interview with Good Morning America published on September 22 , Ye reassured his loyal base that he “absolutely” plans to revive his failed 2020 presidential campaign, although he has yet to specify when. “That time wasn’t in God’s time,” he said of his first attempt.

Ye famously conceded his self-funded, $6.8 million bid after he received just 60,000 votes in the twelve states where his name appeared on the ballot, according to BBC News. Why did his campaign flop so hard? According to the artist, it was because he was a “radical” for pushing “the idea of family, the idea of God, the idea of protecting your children’s innocence for as long as possible.”

Advertisement

“When you remove the love and fear of God, you open up the love and fear of everything else. And it’s easier to have sheep when people don’t have God. It’s easier to control the people if people are not controlled by God. Because then they can be controlled by how many likes they have or whatever’s happening on their TikTok or how much money or the perception that people have,” he continued.

It’s also a lot easier to control the people if you control the government, but that is apparently beneath our potential future commander-in-chief to mention. Who needs “reading” or “a president who actually knows anything about politics” anyway?