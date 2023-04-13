Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry join the FBI in Hulu's Class Of ’09 trailer

In Hulu’s miniseries Class Of ‘09, the FBI seeks out unsuspecting outsiders as recruits, unaware of how the decades would change the bureau and its agents. As a result, Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara get caught up in the FBI’s covert, corrupt initiatives in the new decades-spanning series.

Henry leads Class Of ‘09 as Tayo, described as “one of the most unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau.” The Atlanta actor stars opposite Mara, who plays Poet, “one of the most successful undercover agents of all time.” Impressive.

Per Hulu’s official description, Class Of ’09 follows a class of FBI agents “set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.”

Sepideh Moafi, Brian J. Smith, Jon Jon Briones, Brooke Smith, Jake McDorman, and Rosalind Eleazar round out the cast of the thriller series created by author Tom Rob Smith.

Class of ‘09 Official Trailer | Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara | FX

Class Of ‘09 premieres on Hulu on May 10.

