Though she didn’t end up getting an Emmy for her work on WandaVision (despite the fact that it was Agatha all along), Kathryn Han may have lined up another gig with some Emmy potential. According to Variety, she’s going to star in The Comeback Girl, a new limited series for Showtime about the mid-career revival of legendary comedian Joan Rivers. The series will be directed and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, the super-producer behind The CW’s Arrowverse and about 90 percent of all other shows on television, with Black List screenwriter Cosmo Carlson writing. Also, apparently Hahn and Berlanti went to Northwestern University together and have been wanting to find a project they could do together, so now we’re slightly disappointed that she chose this rather than starring in a new CW superhero show.

Variety says the show will primarily take place after the cancellation of Fox’s short-lived The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers and the death of her husband Edgar Rosenberg. Rivers’ career had hit a lull at that point, eventually coming back around with a second half that involved hosting her daytime talk show The Joan Rivers Show and becoming a fixture of awards show red carpets with her daughter, Melissa. The official pitch for the show describes it as “the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.” (The “untold” bit seems somewhat unlikely, since Rivers wrote and talked about her life a lot, but we’ll see.)

Variety doesn’t say when The Comeback Girl might premiere on Showtime, which generally means that it won’t be for a while. It also doesn’t say if Melissa Rivers is involved at all, which we are going to assume means that she is not.