In addition to revealing own her lung cancer diagnosis earlier this morning on social media, comedian Kathy Griffin also shared that she is headed for surgery to remove half of her left lung. In an Instagram post, the 60-year-old says, “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.”

Pending all goes well with the surgery, Griffin says she will “hopefully” not need to undergo chemotherapy or radiation treatment . Since the cancer was caught in the early stages , she expects that it will be less than a month until she’s back o n the saddle of comedy again will normal breathing functions.

“It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.” She continues: “Please stay up to date with your medical checkups. It’ll save your life.”

Much of Griffin’s career has been on pause since 2017, following the tizzy over her carrying a dummy decapitated head of the former president. In addition to undergoing a lengthy federal investigation, Griffin was dropped from projects and blacklisted. However, 4 days ago the Emmy-winning comedian shared photos on set of her newest project with the caption, “Back at work on a TV set where I belong dammit!”

Though she is now currently facing her own cancer diagnosis, it is not the first time the disease has greatly impacted her lif e and her family . In July 2017, the My Life On The D List star shaved her head in solidarity with her sister Joyce, who died from cancer that September. This was preceded by her brother Gary’s death from esophageal cancer in 2014 . Last year, her mother Maggie Griffin, died at the age of 99 years old from dementia.