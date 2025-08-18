A couple meets some terrifying people on a vacation from hell in Oz Perkins' Keeper trailer

There’s a rom-com currently in production called People We Meet On Vacation. Osgood Perkins’ next film, Keeper, could easily have used the same title, although a scaredy-cat would be loath to confuse the two. The people Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland’s characters meet on their wilderness getaway are not kind or whimsical; in fact, they may not be people at all. Or they may be themselves. In typical Perkins fashion, the promo for his latest “dark journey” is intentionally vague and mysterious.

Here’s what we do know. The film’s logline reads as follows: “During an anniversary getaway at a remote cabin, a wife (Maslany) is left alone after her husband (Sutherland) departs, only to confront a sinister presence that exposes the cabin’s chilling past.” We know from a past teaser that history and time will play a part, as the previous clip flashed through different women from several time periods all united by some sort of deep, blood-curdling fear.

We also know that “Liz” (if that even is her name; her title card has quotation marks around it while for some reason her husband Malcolm’s does not… hmm!) is desperate to know why it “always has to end.” “Is there any way to keep love alive?” she continues in a monologue that’s later echoed by (presumably) her husband. “Do I even know this man? Is it his face I see when I close my eyes or only a mask that he’s wearing? Always there, looking back at me. I think he’s a keeper.”

Interspersed with all this monologuing is an expected cacophony of screams, creepy passing shadows, and strange, bloodied and masked faces. Very curious! You can watch the trailer and decide if this one’s a keeper for your personal watchlist below. Keeper premieres November 14 in theaters.