Keke Palmer delightfully derails actress roundtable by bringing up "2 Girls 1 Cup"
Rachel Sennott then suggests all the comedians watch the clip together.Screenshot: The Hollywood Reporter/YouTube
Keke Palmer is a talented actor with a preternatural ability to go viral. There are countless examples: Her apologizing to a photo of Dick Cheney for not knowing who he was, going head-to-head with Law Roach, and her entire appearance on “Hot Ones.” The latest entry into the Keke Palmer viral canon comes from her recent appearance in a roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter, which saw her discussing her career with Lisa Kudrow, Quinta Brunson, Hannah Einbinder, Rachel Sennott, and Ashley Padilla.
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