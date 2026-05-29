Keke Palmer delightfully derails actress roundtable by bringing up "2 Girls 1 Cup"

Keke Palmer is a talented actor with a preternatural ability to go viral. There are countless examples: Her apologizing to a photo of Dick Cheney for not knowing who he was, going head-to-head with Law Roach, and her entire appearance on “Hot Ones.” The latest entry into the Keke Palmer viral canon comes from her recent appearance in a roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter, which saw her discussing her career with Lisa Kudrow, Quinta Brunson, Hannah Einbinder, Rachel Sennott, and Ashley Padilla.

About 43 minutes into the talk, Padilla discusses her own viral “Surprise” sketch from this past season of Saturday Night Live, wherein she plays an office worker devastated to have farted in front of her colleagues. This led to a broader discussion of potty humor, which Padilla opines she’s not especially good at. She describes a gross-out themed show at The Groundlings in Los Angeles that she didn’t get to participate in because her idea of being gross was “snot comes out of her nose.” When asked what would have been allowed in the show, Palmer interjects, “They must be on some ‘2 Girls 1 Cup.’ Taking it back to the day. Y’all remember that?”

Oh, do they ever remember that, or at least Brunson, Einbinder, and Sennott do. Sennott suggests that they watch the infamous video during the segment; Einbinder suggests that Palmer speak on the Senate floor about how their generation was exposed to that video too young. (If you’re unfamiliar, here is the link to the Wikipedia page—you’ll have to find the video on your own.) What’s more, Palmer’s recollection effectively ends the main portion of the roundtable, prompting THR reporter Mikey O’Connell to move on to the rapid-fire, fun question segment of the program. You can watch the whole episode below.