Kenan & Kel will be the next comedy duo to Meet Frankenstein

Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein will be the first entry in the Meet Frankenstein franchise since 1999's Alvin Aand The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein..

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  January 21, 2026 | 12:03am
Screenshot: YouTube
Over the years, audiences met many classic characters, including Joe Black, The Fockers, The Feebles, Wally Sparks, and Me In St. Louis. And, of course, there’s nothing better when two fictional characters have an old-fashioned meet-cute, such as when The Jetsons Meet The Flintstones. But of all the meetings, few can rival Bud Abbott and Lou Costello, who, between 1948 and 1955, met The Killer, Boris Karloff, The Invisible Man, The Keystone Cops, Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde, The Mummy, and, most famously of all, Frankenstein. In turn, Abbott and Costello inspired other comedy legends to get out there and meet some Frankensteins of their own. The Three Stooges met Hercules, and The Flintstones met Rockula And Frankenstone. Now, it’s the next generation’s turn to meet Frank. Aw, here it goes.

Fresh off their return to the Good Burger universe in 2023, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will continue walking in the footsteps of the greats. Or should we say, lurching in the footsteps of the greats. Announced on the Prime Video sports chat show that Thompson co-hosts with Kevin Hart, who missed the episode to find yet another revenue stream, Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein will be the latest movie in which an affable comedy duo meets the Modern Prometheus’ greatest mistake. The film, which Variety confirms is real and will begin production this summer, follows “two delivery drivers whose routine drop-off takes a terrifying turn when they arrive at a creepy, out-of-place castle and accidentally awaken Frankenstein’s monster — turning an ordinary night into a fight for survival.” Meeting Frankenstein’s monster while on a routine delivery would be a terrifying turn, especially if that monster drank all the orange soda. Producer John Ryan Jr. described the movie as a “Shaun Of The Dead meets Scooby-Doo.” We look forward to Kel shrieking at the sight of his face in an old dusty mirror and leaping to Kenan’s arms. We do, we do, we do ooh.

 
