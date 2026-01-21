Kenan & Kel will be the next comedy duo to Meet Frankenstein Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein will be the first entry in the Meet Frankenstein franchise since 1999's Alvin Aand The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein..

Over the years, audiences met many classic characters, including Joe Black, The Fockers, The Feebles, Wally Sparks, and Me In St. Louis. And, of course, there’s nothing better when two fictional characters have an old-fashioned meet-cute, such as when The Jetsons Meet The Flintstones. But of all the meetings, few can rival Bud Abbott and Lou Costello, who, between 1948 and 1955, met The Killer, Boris Karloff, The Invisible Man, The Keystone Cops, Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde, The Mummy, and, most famously of all, Frankenstein. In turn, Abbott and Costello inspired other comedy legends to get out there and meet some Frankensteins of their own. The Three Stooges met Hercules, and The Flintstones met Rockula And Frankenstone. Now, it’s the next generation’s turn to meet Frank. Aw, here it goes.