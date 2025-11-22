Kendrick Lamar's movie musical with the South Park guys has been delayed again

It’d be hard to say, between Kendrick Lamar and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who’s had the busier 2025. Lamar arrived in the new year with a splash, obviously, most notably with his Drake-immolating Super Bowl performance back in February. (He’s since spent most of the rest of the year co-headlining a tour with SZA.) But the South Park guys/semi-successful restaurateurs have certainly made up for lost time, launching a series of zeitgeist-seizing attacks on Donald Trump that’ve had the knock-on effect of extending their current run on Comedy Central by shifting the show to a biweekly schedule. The upshot is that all these guys are busy—so busy, it’s having yet another impact on their plans to get together to make a comedy movie musical together.

This is per THR, which reports that the untitled collaboration between Lamar, Parker, and Stone has once again been delayed, this time getting knocked off Paramount’s film release schedule outright. (It had previously been bumped from July 4 of this year to March of 2026.) Forestalling worries that the movie is just plain dead, Parker and Stone’s Park County and Lamar’s pgLand issued a joint statement this weekend admitting “It’s true—we’re moving (again). We’re working hard at finishing the movie.”

If we’re being honest, we’re most excited about the film—originally announced back in 2022, and still untitled—for reasons that go beyond the pedigrees of its biggest name collaborators. See, Parker, Stone, and Lamar are working from a script from Vernon Chatman, who South Park fans will know as a writer and producer on the show (as well as the voice of Towelie). But who will always, in our hearts, be the creator or co-creator of some of the most wonderfully weird TV comedies of the last generation, including Wonder Showzen; The Heart, She Holler; The Shivering Truth; and many more. The idea of Paramount putting a movie written by Chatman into theaters is just delightfully weird to us, so we’re excited to see Lamar, Parker, and Stone straighten their schedules out so the film can find a new berth on the studio’s schedule.