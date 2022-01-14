In the most unexpected collaboration of the year so far, Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is teaming up with record producer Dave Free and South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker to produce an untitled, live-action comedy for Paramount Pictures. This news may already be spurring some head scratching, and we’re not even to the plot yet.

Penned by four-time Emmy winning writer Vernon Chatman (South Park, The Shivering Truth, Trigger Warning With Killer Mike, Doggie Fizzle Televizzle With Snoop Dogg) the film is described as such: “Past and present come to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.”

Lamar is signed onto the project as a producer through his multimedia company/production studio/record label pgLang. This is Lamar and Free’s first film project under the company. Per Deadline, production is set to kick off this spring, and at present no director has been attached to the untitled film.

In August, Lamar teased his next and final album under Top Dawg Entertainment. In a message the Pulitzer Prize winner said, “As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

Stone and Parker continue to carve out season after season of South Park, with five more planned as of right now, taking the total to 30 seasons. The creative duo also recently landed a $900 million deal with MTV Entertainment Studios, which also includes a whopping 14 movies on the slate for the future.