Michael Fassbender is JFK's stern-looking papa in first look at Netflix's Kennedy Netflix also released a pretty massive cast list for the historical drama, revealing who plays Joe Kennedy's wife, mistress, and inevitably miserable children.

Having apparently examined every possible dramatic angle on the man himself, Hollywood has recently kicked up an odd little obsession with some of the (relatively) less exhaustively examined members of John F. Kennedy’s famous family. There’s FX’s Love Story, of course, which recently wrapped up its examination of the relationship between Jack’s son JFK Jr. and publicist Carolyn Bessette. (Albeit in a “neither particularly fun nor especially insightful” fashion, per our own Lacy Baugher Milas.) And now Netflix is rolling out a first-look photo at Michael Fassbender in Kennedy, which will focus on JFK’s upbringing alongside his eight brothers and sisters, with Fassbender playing family patriarch Joe Kennedy Sr. We don’t want to judge too much from a single behind-the-scenes photo, but we will say that Fassbender’s standing case of “Resting Severe Cheekbones Face” suggests that this will not be the warm and loving public rehabilitation of Joe Kennedy that his most dogged fans may have been hoping for all these years.

The series—which is being showrun by Castle Rock‘s Sam Shaw—purports to explore “the intimate lives, loves, rivalries, and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history,” and, subsequently, has a pretty massive cast list. That includes Laura Donnelly as Joe’s wife Rose, Imogen Poots as Joe’s mistress Gloria Swanson, and a number of characters who Joe Kennedy was not sleeping with, including Nick Robinson as eldest son Joe Kennedy Jr., Ben Miles as baby of the bunch Teddy, and Joshuah Melnick as the future JFK. But, wait, there’s more—because there are always, somehow, more Kennedys waiting to distract America, or supposedly make it healthier, or clip the penises off its dead raccoons, as the case may be.