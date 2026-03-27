Michael Fassbender is JFK's stern-looking papa in first look at Netflix's Kennedy

Netflix also released a pretty massive cast list for the historical drama, revealing who plays Joe Kennedy's wife, mistress, and inevitably miserable children.

By William Hughes  |  March 27, 2026 | 5:32pm
Historically, Joe Kennedy Sr. actually spent very little time watching the dailies of his recent performance. (Image: Netflix)
TV News Kennedy
Michael Fassbender is JFK's stern-looking papa in first look at Netflix's Kennedy

Having apparently examined every possible dramatic angle on the man himself, Hollywood has recently kicked up an odd little obsession with some of the (relatively) less exhaustively examined members of John F. Kennedy’s famous family. There’s FX’s Love Story, of course, which recently wrapped up its examination of the relationship between Jack’s son JFK Jr. and publicist Carolyn Bessette. (Albeit in a “neither particularly fun nor especially insightful” fashion, per our own Lacy Baugher Milas.) And now Netflix is rolling out a first-look photo at Michael Fassbender in Kennedy, which will focus on JFK’s upbringing alongside his eight brothers and sisters, with Fassbender playing family patriarch Joe Kennedy Sr. We don’t want to judge too much from a single behind-the-scenes photo, but we will say that Fassbender’s standing case of “Resting Severe Cheekbones Face” suggests that this will not be the warm and loving public rehabilitation of Joe Kennedy that his most dogged fans may have been hoping for all these years.

The series—which is being showrun by Castle Rock‘s Sam Shaw—purports to explore “the intimate lives, loves, rivalries, and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history,” and, subsequently, has a pretty massive cast list. That includes Laura Donnelly as Joe’s wife Rose, Imogen Poots as Joe’s mistress Gloria Swanson, and a number of characters who Joe Kennedy was not sleeping with, including Nick Robinson as eldest son Joe Kennedy Jr., Ben Miles as baby of the bunch Teddy, and Joshuah Melnick as the future JFK. But, wait, there’s more—because there are always, somehow, more Kennedys waiting to distract America, or supposedly make it healthier, or clip the penises off its dead raccoons, as the case may be.

To wit: The recurring cast list for the series also includes such fellow Kennedys as Georgina Bitmead as Eunice (founded the Special Olympics), Saura Lightfoot-Leon and Miley Lock as Kick (died in a plane crash at age 28), and Lydia Peckham and Tipper Seifert-Cleveland as Rosemary (lobotomized on her father’s orders and left in an asylum for the next 53 years). Nothing bad, as a great man once said, ever happens to the Kennedys.

Outside the immediate family, the series also stars Cole Doman as JFK’s long-time friend Lem Billings, Hera Hilmar as Dutch journalist Inga Arvad, Wyatt Russell as aviator Charles Lindbergh, Patrick Fischler as journalist Arthur Crock, Caitlin FitzGerald as socialite Clara Boothe Luce, Louis Landau as Kick’s eventual husband Billy Cavendish, Robin Soans as British prime minister Neville Chamberlain, Denis O’Hare as State Department official Raymond Furness (a.k.a. the only person on this character list who doesn’t have his own Wikipedia page), Albert Welling as Winston Churchill, Eddie Marsan as J. Edgar Hoover, and Toby Huss as Franklin Delano Roosevelt, which we’re actually kind of jazzed to see.

Kennedy recently began production in London; no official word yet on when its 8 episodes will land on Netflix.

 

 
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